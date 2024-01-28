Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,839,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

