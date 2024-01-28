Guidance Point Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. 219,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,839. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.