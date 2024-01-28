Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,771,000 after buying an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $60.48 during trading hours on Friday. 803,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.