Guidance Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 212,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,302,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,260. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $79.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

