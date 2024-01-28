Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 255,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,358. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.