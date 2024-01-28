GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 1,494 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.59. The stock had a trading volume of 706,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,256. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

