GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 42,029 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $658,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. 5,348,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

