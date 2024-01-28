GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 778 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 10,135,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289,079. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $45.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

