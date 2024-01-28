GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $232,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $504.48. 578,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.