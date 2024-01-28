GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $184.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

