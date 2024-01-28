GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,038,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,232. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

