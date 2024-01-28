GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 1,342,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,010,000 after buying an additional 1,299,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 508,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

