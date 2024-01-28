GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.63. 1,301,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

