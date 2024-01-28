GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.79.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

