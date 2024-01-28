GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

REGN stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $940.05. 460,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,319. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $871.65 and its 200 day moving average is $825.13. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $958.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

