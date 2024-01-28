GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in General Mills by 107.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

