GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $217,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,346. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $105.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

