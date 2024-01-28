GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,070,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,466,000 after buying an additional 104,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

