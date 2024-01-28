GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. 14,041,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,099,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

