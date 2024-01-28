GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,242. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.