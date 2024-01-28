GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $285.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.