GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 5,254 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned about 0.10% of Monroe Capital worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC remained flat at $7.34 during trading on Friday. 39,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,754. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 625.04%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

