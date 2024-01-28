GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,895,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

