GYL Financial Synergies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,839. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

