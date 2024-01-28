GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 120 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.20. 227,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,636. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average is $146.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.