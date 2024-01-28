GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,596,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

