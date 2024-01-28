GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 201 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,744,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

