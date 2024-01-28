GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 289 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

