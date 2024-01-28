GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 34,284 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,284 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,463,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,552,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. 10,474,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,717. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

