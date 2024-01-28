GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 406 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,896. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.25. The stock has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

