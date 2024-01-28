GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,422. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

