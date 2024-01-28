GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after buying an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,286,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

