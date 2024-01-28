GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Expro Group by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 61,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,419,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,980,000 after buying an additional 203,328 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,808.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.37). Expro Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $369.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

