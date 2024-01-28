Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $165.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.23), with a volume of 3076060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.21).

Halfords Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £382.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.18.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halfords Group

Halfords Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jill Caseberry acquired 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £31,556.25 ($40,096.89). Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

