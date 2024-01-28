Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 517.5% in January

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 517.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of HRBR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. 39,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,503. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $90.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

