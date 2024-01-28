Harmonic (HLIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Harmonic has set its FY23 guidance at $0.30-$0.38 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harmonic by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.