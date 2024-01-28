Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 9.4% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.27. 1,196,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,744,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 122.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 407,159 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 579,506 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 7,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,960,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 269,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

