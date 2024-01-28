Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Hartford Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Hartford Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,490 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCRB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,988 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

