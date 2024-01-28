Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Hartford Short Duration ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HSRT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. 12,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Short Duration ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSRT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 273,715 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

