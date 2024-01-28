Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.77

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 1819063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $757.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,682,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 141.0% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

