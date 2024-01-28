HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.78 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

