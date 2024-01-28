HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,990 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,371,000 after buying an additional 11,675,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 749,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

