HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 7,173 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,748 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 739,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 666,817 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 604,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.7% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 474,101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,107.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 447,775 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

