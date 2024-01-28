HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.72 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

