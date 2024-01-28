HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.