HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 21,031,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,912,124. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

