HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $177.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

