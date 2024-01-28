HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MO opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

