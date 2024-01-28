HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $187.42 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

