HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

